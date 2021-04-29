NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Zipper Day

Welcome to April 29th on the National Day Calendar.

When you take a look at your pants, you may overlook an invention that took several years to perfect.

The first attempt at making a zipper came from the inventor of the sewing machine, Elias Howe. In 1851, he received a patent for the Automatic, Continuous Clothing Closure. However, Howe never marketed his invention and missed out on receiving recognition. But in 1906, the Universal Fastener Company hired Gideon Sundback, a Swedish-American electrical engineer. He was highly skilled and known for his devotion to the company. On April 29, 1913, he was granted a patent for the modern zipper, which he called the Separable Fastener.

Today we celebrate National Zipper Day for this handy notion that zips up everything from purses to pants.

Today we also celebrate National Peace Rose Day, National Shrimp Scampi Day, and National Poem In You Pocket Day.