Welcome to August 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Purple Heart Day honors those extraordinary men and women who are of the Military Order of The Purple Heart. General George Washington first created the Badge of Merit in 1782, which was given to six military soldiers during the Revolutionary War.

In 1944, the modern day Purple Heart, which bears Washington’s image was awarded to General Douglas MacArthur, who helped change the requirements that limit the award to only those wounded or killed in combat.

Today, it is estimated that the oldest military honor has been bestowed on nearly 1.9 million people since its creation.

On Purple Heart Day we thank all those who have dedicated their lives in service to our country.

Today we also celebrate International Beer Day.