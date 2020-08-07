NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Purple Heart Day

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to August 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Purple Heart Day honors those extraordinary men and women who are of the Military Order of The Purple Heart. General George Washington first created the Badge of Merit in 1782, which was given to six military soldiers during the Revolutionary War. 

In 1944, the modern day Purple Heart, which bears Washington’s image was awarded to General Douglas MacArthur, who helped change the requirements that limit the award to only those wounded or killed in combat. 

Today, it is estimated that the oldest military honor has been bestowed on nearly 1.9 million people since its creation. 

On Purple Heart Day we thank all those who have dedicated their lives in service to our country. 

Today we also celebrate International Beer Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/7

NDC: Purple Heart Day

Furry Friday: Meet Crow

Babe Ruth Baseball

Drought Monitor and Crops

Noodlezip Open

Thursday, August 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/21

Historic Decision

Fewer Vehicles

Masks at Library

Velva Survey

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/6

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & hot

NDC AUG 6

Construction Surge

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss