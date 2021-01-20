NATIONAL DAY CALERNDAR: National Cheese Lovers Day

Welcome to January 20th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’re a cheese lover then you wont be surprised to learn there are 18 other cheese related holidays. But this one has your name all over it.

That’s right, its National Cheese Lovers Day.

For people who don’t understand all the fuss, here’s a clue. Science has determined that dairy proteins contain opiate particles that trigger our bodies to want more.

Advertisers know that people are either cheese enhancers, those who prefer just a sprinkle and others who are salivating just thinking about it. These cravers are gobsmacked by ads for stuffed crust pizza, grilled cheese sandwiches oozing with extra cheddar and lasagna piled high with melting mozzarella.

On National Cheese Lovers Day, it’s okay to get carried away in your cheesy obsession.

Today we also celebrate National Buttercrunch Day and National Disc Jockey Day.

