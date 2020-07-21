National Police Canine Association awarded BIG donation from BisMan Power of 100

Some of our most important furry friends got some much-needed help thanks to the BisMan Power of 100. It was the first event since the pandemic hit.

BisMan Power of 100 is an organization that consists of hundreds of women gather together four times every year.

They nominate different organizations that they think deserve the money raised from member fees. This year it went to the National Police Canine Association.

Head of the Bismarck Police Department K-9 Unit Sgt. Lyle Sinclair says, “It was very humbling because the other groups this year were also very deserving and they would have been no shame losing to those people.”

The National Police Canine Association was presented an $11,350 check on Monday morning. They said this money came at the perfect time for them too.

They will be having their upcoming training seminar, which will mostly be used for people’s traveling expenses which are normally costly.

These training seminars are vital to make sure handlers and dogs have the proper skills for our communities.

Sgt. Lyle Sinclair says, “These guys have not done a lot of training and this will help them feel a lot more comfortable with their dogs and deploying them on the street… or how better to deploy them- and how better to help back up officers.”

BisMan Power of 100 was questioning whether or not to even have it this year because of the pandemic. However, members tell me the group did all that they could to make it happen.

It wasn’t as big as previous events, but it’s proof that a little does go a long way.

Founding Member of BisMan Power of 100 Tess Schlafman says, “We probably had the same amount of nominations put in for this meeting as other meetings.”

Other Founding Member of BisMan Power of 100 Deidre Hillman adds, “I think where we found our deficit we usually don’t give our members the options to not pay–if they are a member they have to pay their $100 for that quarterly meeting. This time we did give the option to not have to pay and so the check was smaller than normal.”

Since starting four years ago they’ve given nearly 150-thousand dollars to local non-profits. Sgt. Lyle Sinclair says him and his team are very thankful and the dogs are, too.

“Very important training this year and very glad we found the Power of 100,” adds Sgt. Lyle Sinclair.

Hillman says they are still receiving checks so the NPCA will be getting some more money. Sgt. Sinclair says this money won’t just help this year but for years to come.

BisMan Power of 100 always looking for members and plan on having their next meeting in September.

