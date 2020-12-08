National Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

(Marlo Anderson): Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day on December 8th encourages us to step from our Tardis or flip open our Omni while wearing clothes from the past. At the same time, we should act appropriately confused by certain technology.

Time travel has captured our imaginations for generations. Science and authors keep coming back to the topic again and again, so it should be no surprise there would be a day to pretend to be a time traveler. The original blog post that got the day rolling can be found here. For more resources on how to be a time travel or at least act like one, we can explore the wide array of television and movies produced over the decades.

For example, Doctor Who is in its 26th season. Some might say that might be plenty of resource material right there. Let’s not stop, though. We’ve made a list and some of them might surprise you.

Television

Doctor Who

Quantum Leap

Outlander

Voyagers!

The Time Tunnel

Tru Calling

Continuum

11.22.63

Fringe

Books

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle

The Time Machine by H.G. Wells

The Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne

The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court by Mark Twain

The Restaurant at the End of the Universe by Douglas Adams

Movies

Groundhog Day

Back to the Future

The Terminator

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Midnight in Paris

Edge of Tomorrow

About Time

Peggy Sue Got Married