National Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

(Marlo Anderson): Pretend to be a Time Traveler Day on December 8th encourages us to step from our Tardis or flip open our Omni while wearing clothes from the past. At the same time, we should act appropriately confused by certain technology. 

Time travel has captured our imaginations for generations. Science and authors keep coming back to the topic again and again, so it should be no surprise there would be a day to pretend to be a time traveler. The original blog post that got the day rolling can be found here.  For more resources on how to be a time travel or at least act like one, we can explore the wide array of television and movies produced over the decades.

For example, Doctor Who is in its 26th season. Some might say that might be plenty of resource material right there. Let’s not stop, though. We’ve made a list and some of them might surprise you.

Television

Doctor Who
Quantum Leap
Outlander
Voyagers!
The Time Tunnel
Tru Calling
Continuum
11.22.63
Fringe

Books

A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L’Engle
The Time Machine by H.G. Wells
The Magic Treehouse series by Mary Pope Osborne
The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenegger
A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court by Mark Twain
The Restaurant at the End of the Universe by Douglas Adams

Movies

Groundhog Day
Back to the Future
The Terminator
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Midnight in Paris
Edge of Tomorrow
About Time
Peggy Sue Got Married

