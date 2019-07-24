National Shooting Sports Month: ND gun range talks about safety and upcoming events

August is National Shooting Sports Month. This month is all about celebrating the sport of shooting. It’s something men, women and children of all ages and sizes can enjoy and participate in.

Over 50 million Americans enjoy the sport of shooting. Target shooting offers activities that can be enjoyed both recreationally and competitively.

This month is also a reminder to people that while shooting is fun, it’s important to always stay safe.

The owner of Prairie Patriot Gun Range in Mandan says this month is all about showing our nation that its a sport that brings people together.

Owner of Prairie Patriot, Josette Severson says, “It brings families together. We have a lot of members at Prairie Patriot that it’s a family day on Saturdays. The moms and dads come in with their youth to practice together, but to also stress the importance of firearm safety and that we are not just out there shooting without keeping in mind finger off that trigger, knowing where a muzzle is pointed at.”

Severson adds that this is also a time to show people that most Americans are responsible with their guns.

Prairie Patriot will be hosting events all month to celebrate. They are offering women shooting classes, senior shooting classes, and much more.

