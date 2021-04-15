On April 15th, National Titanic Remembrance Day remembers the lives lost when the Titanic sank into the North Atlantic’s icy waters in 1912. We remember the more than 1,500 people who died that day.

Known as the “the unsinkable ship,” the Titanic hit an iceberg at 11:40 pm on April 14, 1912, on her maiden voyage from England to New York City. Later, in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean, on April 15, the Titanic sank. Those who perished did so mainly due to an insufficient number of lifeboats on board the ship.

Since that time, journalists, engineers, ocean explorers, historians, survivors, and descendants of those lost, and more have been trying to piece together the events leading up to that night. Countless hours of documentation, salvage expeditions, interviews all record the perspectives of those involved. From the investors to the designers, the builders, and the sailers, right down to the communications and those left behind, every angle and every myth has been considered. And to this day, it still is a heartbreaking and mesmerizing story no matter where you begin.

As you sail through the history of Titanic, learn more about its secrets, people, and myths, too. Read about the building of the Titanic and follow its timeline. Discover the survivors’ stories. Watch a documentary, movie or take a virtual tour of the ship.

A Night to Remember by Walter Lord

Voyagers of the Titanic: Passengers, Sailors, Shipbuilders, Aristocrats, and the Worlds They Came From by Richard Davenport-Hines

Titanic directed by James Cameron starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DeCaprio

Waking the Titanic (2012) directed by Francis Delany

Secrets of the Titanic (1986) by National Geographic

NATIONAL TITANIC REMEMBRANCE DAY HISTORY

The day commemorates the date of the Titanic‘s sinking in honor of those who lost their lives aboard the Titanic in 1912. While each year since its sinking, memorial events dedicated to remembering the tragic loss, no one person or entity has proclaimed the observance.