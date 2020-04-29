ND educators going the extra mile for students mental well-being

Children may be feeling anxiety, depression, and more isolated than ever before because of COVID-19. It’s something that not only parents are worried about, but also school staff who students no longer get to see.

Counselor at Centennial Elementary School Chris Narum says, “We don’t always realize but when we are stressed as adults, kids take on some of that also.”

While it’s been huge adjustment for adults and parents imagine being a kid.

“Kids aren’t always going to tell you something verbally that’s going on,” says Narum.

As a counselor he says he’s had many different conversations with families since the coronavirus pandemic hit our state.

“I’m talking to parents and kids about different issues now,” says Narum. “We have kids who its not typically a problem for them to get work done–that are maybe not getting work done now. Or I talked to a parent today who is struggling like I do who 3 or 4 kids at home.”

Mandan Middle School Teacher Nikki Hafner says, “We are doing such a great job of making sure kids have the opportunities to learn–but we need to understand not every kid is in the position to embrace those opportunities. If you don’t know their story you can not judge their ability to produce anything right now.

For Narum and Hafner, they have seen first hand the effect the pandemic has had on their students. And they’re both trying to find ways to keep them mentally stable.

Narum says,”We have been coming together to create social emotional learning boards–where kids can do some social emotional learning and provide topics that are key for learning right now.”

A big part of it is simply letting them know that it’s OK to not feel OK right now.

Hafner says, “The kids that have parents who are frontline workers and in health care–this so not a priority and giving them permission to say that is huge because you’re acknowledging that they have bigger things to worry about.”

Both Bismarck and Mandan schools are not looking so much as how well they are doing in school on assignments but focusing more on participation.

“There’s alot of emphasis on the attendance piece–only becuase we don’t want to lose track of our kids and the only way to know if families are struggling is the kids are the ones who tell us,” says Hafner.

Narum adds, “Right now Bismarck is really focusing on to start off with at least families that we have had zero contact with–meaning them not answering emails, phone calls or text messages.”

Whether it’s your teacher or your counselor, or you live in Bismarck or Mandan, their NUMBER one focus is keeping students happy and healthy.

Narum says,”That positive self talk and focus on things you’re grateful for.

“We just need to keep these kids talking. We need to know if they are not ok. The biggest fear a teacher has is losing a kid through this,” says Hafner.

Narum says most families at his school have done a good job with reaching out when they see any problems.

Hafner says she keeps in close contact with her kids’ families to make sure they are OK too.