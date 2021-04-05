ND Farmer blogs about life on the ranch, the good and the bad

A Sterling woman is documenting her farm life on her Facebook Blog ‘ND Piggytales’ to show what life is like out on the ranch.

Heather Lang is a well-known fifth-generation farmer in North Dakota. She and her husband own White Heart Ranch about 20 miles northeast of Bismarck. They have animals like sheep, goats, pigs, and cattle. On any given day you’ll find them doing chores and checking the wellbeing of livestock.

But lately, they’ve been praying for rain, because of the drought in our state.

Lang says, ” If we don’t get that we’re not sure if we put crops in do we fertilize how much of the crops we’re gonna get, do we send our livestock out to pasture, it’s all kind of up in the air right now.”

She says after experiencing high winds the last few days, the fields are bone dry. With around 200 pigs, numerous cattle, and goats, Lang says there are many mouths to feed. Right now with corn prices approaching $6 a bushel, she’s questioning if she can afford to feed her animals.

Lang says, “At those prices we’re not sure we can continue to feeding the amount of animals that we have so somethings gotta give. We need them to come down or we’re gonna have to sell off some animals.”

Her mission is to build a bridge between the consumers and producers and shortening the gap.

She does this by selling their beef and pork at their shop Sterling Cuts.

For more information on the products go here. And if you want to follow along with ND Piggy Tales go here.