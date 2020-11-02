ND native Mrs. International 2020 speaks out about National Adoption Month

November is National Adoption Month. It’s a time to raise awareness of the need for permanent families for children in the foster care system.

KX News spoke with Mrs. International who is from North Dakota about her very own adoption platform. She says In 2019, about 122,216 children in the U.S. were waiting to be adopted. That’s a little more than one in four foster youth who were in need of forever homes.

As Mrs. International, part of her BE A FOSTER Movement, Ashley encourages people impacted by infertility to embrace adoption and foster parenting. She and her husband Andrew are adopting their three foster kids through an organization called Adults Adopting Special Kids, or AASK.



The Klingers adopted their son Micah through this program and she says it’s been life-changing, “For us, it wasn’t as much about being pregnant as it was about being parents. And that’s why we knew adoption and foster care were right for us. Because it provided us with that opportunity to love and to serve the children out there that need a home like ours.”

Klinger notes, in our state alone there are 1,502 children in foster care and 421 awaiting adoption. She says there are many resources out there for families wanting to foster or adopt and it’s best to do your own research to see what program works best for you and your family.

She recommends Lutheran Social Services, AASK, and North Dakota Christian Alliance for Orphans.