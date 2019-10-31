ND school uses ‘Harry Potter’ theme to reward kids for good deeds

When your child does something good– you want to reward them, and one school in our region is taking that thought to the next level.

This year the principal of Myhre Elementary School kicked off what they refer to as a “House System” similar to Harry Potter.

Students, teachers, and all staff members were sorted into different houses. Then they were awarded points every time they went above and beyond.

But who better to explain the process than the kids themselves.

House Hildago member Gwendalyn Lapp says, “Mostly it’s just 4 different houses and we get points for doing kind, respectful, or any acts.”

Tiffany Jore from House Ohana says, “And then that will be added on to our score and then every month there will be a field trip and whatever team got the most points get to go.”

Third through fifth graders and school staff spun this wheel right here at the beginning of the year… deeming their fate.

Myhre Elementary Principal Shawn Oban says, “We set it up in the gym and we had loud music playing and you spin the wheel and you join a house and that house is waiting for you and its all completely random, so kids are pulling for kids to be in there house so its really a quick way for connections to be made.”

Once the students were assigned a house, they got a month to get as many points as they can. Teachers and other staff gave points for improving on a test, having better behavior on the school bus, or maybe just showing a random act of kindness.

Zoey Bergsta in House Hildago says, “I have gotten stuff for like organizing things when nobody else was looking.”

House Ubatu member Ayeen says, “I was picking up soccer balls and dodgeballs off of the playground and bringing them in.”

And this isn’t just teaching kids about going out of their way to do good, but also showing them the importance of friendly competition.

Oban adds, “We do these assembly’s at the end of every month and we had a tug of war and the winner of the tug of war got to do an extra spin for points and 3 teams didn’t get too. We talk about how to handle losing and that it makes you recognize and appreciate a little bit more when you get to win.”

While this is fun for the students, it’s made a bigger impact on them than just that.

Lapp adds, “It teaches all ages to do kind things and to help out.”

“If you do good things it makes a better world,” says Jore.

“We can sure have fun doing it and making sure that everyone coming to school wants to be there and all the adults enjoy being there. So in the sense of bringing joy to school, I think every building should bring children that joy,” says Oban.

Congrats House Hildago for the win. They went to the bowling alley in Mandan as their secret trip.

This whole idea actually was sparked from the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. Oban tells me they will start having second graders start spinning the wheel before they move up to third grade to keep this tradition going.