ND schools continue to work on increasing enrollment

North Dakota schools all around our region continue to see an increase in the number of student enrollments. One school district, in particular, is making new additions to accommodate the growth.

Red Trail Elementary has seen over a 4% increase in their number of students.

The school will be adding on 8 classrooms in the new building. Mandan reports show they gained 140 students whether that be from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Mandan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz says it has been a process trying to give their students the best possible workspace to learn.

“Right now we have got classrooms and spaces that were not designed to be classrooms,” says Bitz. “We have 4th and 5th grades with thirty plus kids and that’s not a great learning environment and so we are excited to open this up and create a better learning experience for our students.”

Fort Lincoln and Lewis and Clark Elementary saw dramatic increases in enrollment as well. The school district did hire a demographer but they tell KX they can never truly know what to expect.

Red Trail will be officially be done by August 2020 but Dr. Bitz says he is hopeful for it to be done before then. The expansion will be coming out of the district’s building fund.

Mandan Public Schools are expecting anywhere from 80 to 100 students for the upcoming year.

Bismarck and Minot have also had to deal with these overcapacity issues. The districts have had to get portables and some of the schools have had to share classrooms with other teachers because of the increasing amount of students.