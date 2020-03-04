ND State Superintendent released statement following DUI arrest

One week ago today, North Dakota’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler was arrested for driving under the influence.

Baesler released a statement regarding her DUI arrest, stating she made a poor decision when she drove after drinking.

She goes on to say, “As a former teacher and a life-long learner, I understand that it is important to learn from your mistakes. To that end, I have decided to work with professional counselors in a formal treatment program to address my personal struggles regarding alcohol.”

She also says “I ask that you please don’t allow this mistake of mine to undo all the good work we have begun and all we have yet to accomplish together. Today I commit to you that I will work diligently – one day at a time — to earn back your trust.”

You can find the full statement below.