Neighbors plan birthday surprise for 8-year-old amid coronavirus

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The coronavirus isn’t just keeping people from work — it’s also keeping youngsters from celebrating their birthdays.

However, one neighborhood came together to make sure a local 8-year-old had a birthday to remember.

Blake Sandness has had some mixed emotions about celebrating his birthday this year. He had planned a day at the bowling alley — but wasn’t able to party with his family and friends due to the coronavirus.

That’s what sparked an idea for his mom because she wasn’t going to let it rain on their parade.

Amber Sandness says, “We came up with a solution and that was to create a parade for Blake, where we have asked either friends or family to decorate their car or drive through and do a cake handout. Then Blake can judge cars and determine which ones maybe the loudest or the most colorful.”

It didn’t take much effort to get the community involved either. In just two days they had neighbors and family all agree to give Blake the birthday he deserved.

“It literally almost brought me to tears. There were over 10 families that wanted to help participate, and I thought it was absolutely amazing to help a little boy they didn’t even know,” says Sandness.

Not only did Blake get some exclusive birthday shout-out — but he made sure to say thanks to his guests with timely goody bags. He passed out toilet paper and soap to everyone that came to celebrate with him.

Neighbor Matt Sagaser says, “If anyone has a birthday in neighborhoods, get people together and use social media.”

Neighbor Ashton Sagaser adds, “It’s really cool to come together as a community and be socially distant but celebrate one of our really close neighbors.”

After handing out the toilet paper and soap as to-go gifts, Blake tells KX News how happy he was to see so many people show up, but he’s still waiting to get that bowling party whenever he gets the chance.

Blake told KX News the first car was the winner of the parade, because it was featured the Vikings, his favorite NFL team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"

Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny"

Working on Good Day Dakota from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on Good Day Dakota from home"

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue"

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Domestic Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/26"

F5 Project Donations Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "F5 Project Donations Needed"

Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment"

Rugby Doctor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Doctor"

Sale Barn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sale Barn"

Online Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Sales"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge