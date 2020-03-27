Neighbors plan birthday surprise for 8-year-old amid coronavirus

The coronavirus isn’t just keeping people from work — it’s also keeping youngsters from celebrating their birthdays.

However, one neighborhood came together to make sure a local 8-year-old had a birthday to remember.

Blake Sandness has had some mixed emotions about celebrating his birthday this year. He had planned a day at the bowling alley — but wasn’t able to party with his family and friends due to the coronavirus.

That’s what sparked an idea for his mom because she wasn’t going to let it rain on their parade.

Amber Sandness says, “We came up with a solution and that was to create a parade for Blake, where we have asked either friends or family to decorate their car or drive through and do a cake handout. Then Blake can judge cars and determine which ones maybe the loudest or the most colorful.”

It didn’t take much effort to get the community involved either. In just two days they had neighbors and family all agree to give Blake the birthday he deserved.

“It literally almost brought me to tears. There were over 10 families that wanted to help participate, and I thought it was absolutely amazing to help a little boy they didn’t even know,” says Sandness.

Not only did Blake get some exclusive birthday shout-out — but he made sure to say thanks to his guests with timely goody bags. He passed out toilet paper and soap to everyone that came to celebrate with him.

Neighbor Matt Sagaser says, “If anyone has a birthday in neighborhoods, get people together and use social media.”

Neighbor Ashton Sagaser adds, “It’s really cool to come together as a community and be socially distant but celebrate one of our really close neighbors.”

After handing out the toilet paper and soap as to-go gifts, Blake tells KX News how happy he was to see so many people show up, but he’s still waiting to get that bowling party whenever he gets the chance.

Blake told KX News the first car was the winner of the parade, because it was featured the Vikings, his favorite NFL team.