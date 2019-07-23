New affordable housing for senior citizens coming soon

More senior citizens are seeking affordable housing every year, and soon there will be more housing to choose from in Bismarck.

Century Cottages apartment complex will have 35 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

It is expected to be complete sometime next year.

The $8.5 million complex will be available for senior citizens and individuals who need assistance to live independently.

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency contributed several-hundred thousand dollars towards the project to address the state’s greatest housing needs.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held today at 2 p.m. at 2724 Hawken Street.