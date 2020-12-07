Nonprofit for the disabled needs help to update equipment

While the weather is nice it’s important to enjoy the outdoors while we can and one non-profit helps people do just that. KX News met up with the guys from a non-profit called Sporting Chance to learn more.

Sporting Chance is helping expand opportunities for people with disabilities. It’s a nonprofit in Bismarck that enables them to enjoy the outdoors and go on adventures. Through this organization, JR Kasper and his 28-year-old son Seth get to connect through hunting, fishing, and recreation. And thanks to the group, Seth, who uses a wheelchair, is able to enjoy the great outdoors even more than before.

Seth Kasper, a Sporting Chance member says, “We get to go water skiing, deer hunting, ice fishing sometimes snow skiing.”

And his favorite thing to do? Seth says, “Water skiing.”

The organization utilizes specialized equipment that helps people with wheelchairs participate in activities. JR says that their events have grown quite a bit over the years and they get to travel across the state now to help more people. But the pandemic has made it more of a struggle.

JR Kasper, the Secretary for Sporting Chance says, “With COVID we actually canceled our fundraiser this year. I always say that God’s looking over us because last year about this time we were contacted by Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar and they chose us as the recipient of their calendar sales this year. So it’s been a Godsend.”

Funds from events and fundraisers typically go toward updating equipment or creating new machinery to help their clients.

