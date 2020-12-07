Nonprofit for the disabled needs help to update equipment

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

While the weather is nice it’s important to enjoy the outdoors while we can and one non-profit helps people do just that. KX News met up with the guys from a non-profit called Sporting Chance to learn more.

Sporting Chance is helping expand opportunities for people with disabilities. It’s a nonprofit in Bismarck that enables them to enjoy the outdoors and go on adventures. Through this organization, JR Kasper and his 28-year-old son Seth get to connect through hunting, fishing, and recreation. And thanks to the group, Seth, who uses a wheelchair, is able to enjoy the great outdoors even more than before.

Seth Kasper, a Sporting Chance member says, “We get to go water skiing, deer hunting, ice fishing sometimes snow skiing.”

And his favorite thing to do? Seth says, “Water skiing.”

The organization utilizes specialized equipment that helps people with wheelchairs participate in activities. JR says that their events have grown quite a bit over the years and they get to travel across the state now to help more people. But the pandemic has made it more of a struggle.

JR Kasper, the Secretary for Sporting Chance says, “With COVID we actually canceled our fundraiser this year. I always say that God’s looking over us because last year about this time we were contacted by Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar and they chose us as the recipient of their calendar sales this year. So it’s been a Godsend.”

Funds from events and fundraisers typically go toward updating equipment or creating new machinery to help their clients.

For information on how to become a member, donate go here. Or get a Not So Heavenly Bodies calendars JR mentioned go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Sporting Chance

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/7

A very warm start to the week with a big cool down

preparing for vaccine in ND

College Hockey

Plays of the Week

Doctors work to build trust in the COVID-19 vaccine

Boy Scout creates Blessings Boxes

Stuff-a-squad-car

COVID-19 ND Watch 12-6-20

College Hockey

Bishop Ryan Basketball

NAHL Hockey

BLM protest at NDSU

Remembering those lost at Pearl Harbor

Angel of Hope Children's Memorial

Bottineau Winter Park Opens

Saturday, December 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Giving to those in need

"Help save Christmas"

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss