North Dakota family-owned store uplifts surrounding businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic

It can be hard to stay positive during this pandemic for individuals and businesses alike but a local family-run store is trying to spread some positivity.

The Alagic family moved from Bosnia to Bismarck and they have made it their mission to make Edible Arrangement’s in Bismarck the best it can be by putting a smile on people’s faces during this difficult time.

When Sanela, her husband, or her mom aren’t hard at work, you can find them passing out some tasty treats to nearby businesses. This is something they have been doing for a while, but now during the pandemic–do even more.

Sanela Alagic says, “The viral infection we have a lot of products that’s going on right now we have a lot of products that our customers don’t come and get anymore– so we just decided to give them away.”

They have surprised people who are still working throughout the Pinehurst shops in west Bismarck with chocolate covered strawberries, apples, bananas, and any of their fruits they can afford to give away.

“More or less we go to our neighbors– we call them neighbors– but GNC, Five Guys, and then Jimmy Johns. We went all the way down to Nardello’s. So I mean everyone here in this area,” says Alagic.

Unfortunately, business has been slow and they had to let go of all their workers but even through all their struggles, they say it’s important we all stay together.

“We need each other– we need to be helpful to one another because that’s all that counts in the end,” says Alagic.

Sanela says giving out treats has brought joy to her family and they will continue to keep surprising people as much as they can.

Alagic says, “I was teasing them– I said don’t expect this to happen all the time but they just like it and they appreciate it a lot.”

Sanela says she also hopes this will help get some more nutritious snacks in for the younger workers and get all their workers back as soon as possible.

