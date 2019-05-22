North Dakota firefighters shaping up for fire season

The hot temperatures are slowly but surely starting to roll in and so is fire season. Which means our firefighters need to be in the best shape as possible.

Sanford Power in Bismarck held their first tactical conditioning and nutrition class for our local firemen and women.

Firefighters are vital to our community and we often don't realize how intense their schedules are. They can work up to 16 hour days with little to no time for sleep.

This is why Sanford Power started this program to not only make sure they are in proper physical condition but also know the importance of nutrition for their job.

Firefighters have one of the most physically demanding and dangerous jobs out there. Whether it's being exposed to harmful smoke or carrying 50 extra pounds of gear it's not something everyone is cut

Manager at Sanford POWER-Bismarck, Chris Rivinius says, "I think a lot of people don't consider these guys athletes. Training is just as important if not more important for these guys than your everyday athlete."

And Sanford Power is making sure they're ready for duty. One of the biggest things is proper nutrition.

We need to have nutrient dense high quality food that is also really easy to take with you and prepare. Becuause these guys are busy and they don't want to have to meal prep. So finding ways to make that is what I'm focusing on for them," says Sanford Health Dietitian, Rachel Iverson.

Iverson says getting enough calories and planning ahead will make a world of difference for them.

"They are going to stay hydrated. They are going to have energy and they are going to stay safe out in their job."

North Dakota fire technician Zach Kellerman says programs like these are essential.