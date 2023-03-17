(KXNET) — North Dakota has 21 colleges and deciding what to do for future employment may be challenging.

There are a lot of options for you in the state, And sometimes working in an internship can help you.

300+ jobs in North Dakota offer internships, and with more college students filling those spots, it has helped many find the job they want.

“I know for a fact that I probably wouldn’t have known what I wanted to do without having an internship at first just because you know you get your theories in class and you sit there and listen to someone talk about what it’s like in the world of business or in the world of your degree,” said Content Marketing Manager for the Minot Hot Tots, Emily Love.

According to CompareCamp.com, 56% of interns become full-time employees for the jobs they were interns at. Internships help college students get hands-on experience for life outside of school in the workforce.

“We get so many hands-on experiences you’re not just taking notes and doing grunt work you really are just getting into and seeing what the career is actually going to look like so I feel like they are doing very well and they are going to continue to get more competitive and have a stronger presence within North Dakota in general,” Love said.

Also, internships are a great way to try out different industries, especially if you’re undecided about what you want to do in the future. One man says participating in several types of internships helped him get into a job that didn’t feel like a job.

“I started in food and beverage kind of side of things and kinda learned from that first experience of ticket sales kinda is more where I want to be. So I learned from that and was able to move into ticket sales the next year, but then gained a lot of experience from both internships to kinda get a good picture of different areas of how a team runs,” said the Director of Ticket Sales for the Minot Hot Tots, John Armstrong.

According to most colleges, 50 to 75% of college students change their degrees in the first few years of school. Students’ participation in internships helped steer many of them to the degree they wanted to study, and the life they wanted to lead.

Signing up for these programs is easy and can be life-changing. Hot Tots in Minot Offers a variety of Internship programs.

To get more information please visit their website.