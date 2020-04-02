North Dakota man inducted into the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame

Tom Ness has dedicated over 40 years of his life to training dogs from all over the the country. His journey started because of an accident.

Ness says, “In 1992 I was guiding some guys from Aspen, Colorado in western North Dakota pheasant hunting and one of them’s gun accidentally went off in the back seat of my car and shot me in the back from about 4 inches away.”

When it happened it didn’t phase him, he said.

“I noticed blood coming down both my pant legs–I thought if I got out of this– I’m going to quit my job and go dog training,” says Ness.

That’s exactly what he did.

“Three years later they put me in the Hall of Fame for field training and Bird Dogs.”

Ness was born in raised in Grand Forks. He attended UND and graduated with a degree in Geology. He worked on different projects with uranium, oil shale, and mining throughout the country. After the accident, Ness says he recognized his real passion.

Ness says, “At the time getting shot in the back didn’t seem like a good thing, but after looking back on the last 30 years– I realize it allowed me to do this.”

He has trained hundreds of dogs and the process isn’t simple either. It typically takes him three months to train each dog.

However, his hard work has made him the go-to guy for high-class clients and his work landed him in the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame.

“I’ve made champions of over 30 dogs and actually some of them were champions in the United States and some in Canada and then had a national champion in 2010. Then I had a field dog in the country that kept a score over that over they years,” says Ness.

Right now he is training about 12 outside dogs, 12 of his own, and keeps up with some puppies.

“Just keeps me going all day long and I keep what I like to do all day long and when I get sick of this I go fishing.”

He says the coronavirus hasn’t impacted his business too much, but he is taking the necessary precautions.

“You know so far it hasn’t,” Ness adds. “I have one client that wants to bring a dog from Washington state and I suggested that maybe he doesn’t for a little while and was going to drive out her but said better not.”

Ness is grateful for the recognition. He travels back in forth from Colorado and North Dakota throughout the year for training.

We reached out to the National Bird Dog Hall of Fame– but from his knowledge he is the only resident in North Dakota with this honor.

