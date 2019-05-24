North Dakota ranks top 10 states for being a cop

Police officers are always in high risk and dangerous situations. And in the past decade, we have lost more than 1,500 men and women in the line of duty.

It's a job that can stir up a lot of controversies, but obviously very vital to our communities. WalletHub, recently announced that North Dakota ranked number 6 out of all 50 states as being a great place to be an officer.

I found out from our local police department why that is.

"I thought it was a good place to get my feet wet and start my career."

Officer Garrett Stepp, was sworn into the Mandan Police Department less than a year ago. And says its something he's always wanted to do