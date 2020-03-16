North Dakota second graders on a mission to change bike helmet laws

North Dakota has no laws that require children to wear bike helmets, but one local second grade class is working to change that.
Beth Anderson’s second grade class has been working to make a difference in the community.
They have done extensive research and have been working on this project for months and soon it will be presented to local officials, hopefully to change the law.
They’re even making a commercial for their upcoming presentation. Threefold, a professional media company, came in to help–and was pretty shocked with how well they were prepared.
“The biggest thing I want everyone to remember is these kids came from them to the very start through the entire process,” says Anderson.
They will be presenting all their hard work on March 25th at Miller Elementary.
Address: Miller Elementary, 1989 N. 20th St.
Time: 2:00 p.m.
RSVP email: beth_anderson@bismarckschools.org