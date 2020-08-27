North Dakota Women’s Network celebrate 100 years since passing the 19th amendment

This year the nation celebrates one hundred years since women won the right to vote.

It was a right that didn’t come easy, either.

The North Dakota Women’s Network is an organization that serves to improve the lives of women but most importantly, embrace the history of women’s suffrage. A topic that they say still needs to be talked about.

Executive Director of the North Dakota’s Women’s Network Kristie Wolff says, “We do need to remember history. We do need to remember what happened. We do need to remember the right we have today to go to the polls.”

Influential women and organizations throughout the state came together, inviting the community to remember a historic date people often forget about.

Wolff says, “I remember last year a young girl came through and she goes “I had no idea… I had no idea what women went through for me to have a right sometimes I take for granted.”

The event was held at the Former Governors’ Mansion and was a time for men and women of all ages and ethnicities to take a step back and just listen. Whether that was to a speech, a poem, or to local favorite Miss Sparkle, who read a book about the journey of women’s rights.

Librarian at Bismarck Public Library Jana Maher aka Miss Sparkles, “So it felt so good to actually read to boys and girls and parents and grandparents. I think it’s just so important to for everyone to feel like their voice is heard and I think its really important every year to help remind ourselves this is how it all began.”

Although it was a day celebrate and educate, Wolff says the organization does face backlash even to this day when it comes to fighting for complete equality, but she uses those harsh words or comments as motivation.

“I think that’s a great time to think about the suffragist,” says Wolff. “I may get an angry phone call or an angry Facebook message but suffragist were thrown in jail and force fed. We just have to continue to fight that anger and not back down.”

Dialectic Brewery also got in on the celebration with their own Seneca Sour Brew which is in honor of the first women’s convention in Seneca Falls, New York. A portion of the proceeds will be going to the North Dakota Women’s Network.