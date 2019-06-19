North Dakotans react to being ranked as one of the least ‘fun’ states

Wallethub recently ranked North Dakota as one of the least fun states in the US.

KX News talked with the director of tourism for North Dakota who says the ranking doesn’t justify all the great things our state has to offer.

When most people think about North Dakota, the word “fun” might not be the first thing that pops into their head.

While we may not have the nightlife and beaches like other states do–North Dakota does have many attractions that most overlook.

And from the people I spoke too they tell me this state is far from boring.

“Everyone’s definition of fun is different,” North Dakota Tourism Director, Sara Otte Coleman.

Wallethub named North Dakota the 40th most fun state in the US.

“People definitely have a negative impression. You don’t make the weather channel or the news when you are just average,” says Otte Coleman. “You make it when you are super hot or super cold or there’s a big blizzard or some kind of weather event. So some people the only knowledge they have about North Dakota is what they see on the weather channel.”

North Dakota has over a thousand attractions and even though it’s cold people don’t realize some of the best kept secrets our state has.

“When you look at the diversity across the state both in terms of terrain and offerings whether you want a city experience or a rural small town experience. If you want to camp or want to stay in a boutique hotel we really have a lot of variety across the state that a lot of people don’t recognize,” says Otte Coleman.

While we are far from being anything like Vegas or Orlando our state offers real authentic experiences.

I talked to a few residents who say they are shocked about the state’s low ranking.

Shannan Leifson says, “I mean it may not seem like we have a lot to offer–it’s very stereotyped but we really do. There’s a lot of wonderful things to do here so it should have been ranked a little bit higher.”

“I disagree with it because there is lots and lots of fun things to do,” says Bentley Foster.

Aubrey Foster adds, “I would say North Dakota is really fun and we should all live in North Dakota.”

While the people who live here love it, there is room for improvement.

“A lot of what we need to do is tell our stories better,” says Otte Coleman. “Again we maybe not that easy to search or people don’t have a major idea of what there is to see and do here and its really about telling those broader stories of what visitors can expect can do here for North Dakota.”

Otte Coleman tells me if she could add anything to North Dakota it would be full service four-star resort on Lake Sakakawea.

I also asked if our tourism has picked up in recent years, but she says because of funding they didn’t have the research to answer that.

She added our biggest attraction is the Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota all ranked higher than us.