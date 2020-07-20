North Dakota’s largest mud run is back for 2020

Medieval Rush is the largest and longest running mud run in North Dakota.

Although the pandemic is going on, they are still planning on having it.

Going strong for 9 years now, they’ve decided to hold this year’s at the Community Bowl Center in Bismarck.

They will be doing different groups with 18 people at a time to practice social distancing staggering them every 2 minutes.

Aside from COVID-19 one of the biggest concerns was causing damage to the facility. The director of Medieval Rush assured KX News the course won’t cause any harm. Bismarck City commissioners made changes to the route to make sure of it also.

Their number one priority is safety.

Medieval Rush Race Director Tanner Schweitzer says, “We are going to have spray bottles through out and make sure everything is sanitized and we will be sanitizing obstacles as well. I went out and purchased about 100 spray bottles so people are going to be able to go around. We don’t have any chairs so we recommend if you come to bring a chair– a beach chair or whatever to sit on.”

Schweitzer says there’s been a lot of people asking why are they still having this still and his response is it’s just good for people’s mental health.

They’ve had people compete who were up to 69 years old so age should not be a factor if you are thinking about this either.

