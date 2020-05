4-H members across the state were disappointed by the news last week that the 2020 North Dakota State Fair is cancelled.



They won’t be able to showcase their talents and projects they’ve been working on all year to a statewide group of audience and peers.

The good news is not all 4-H events are cancelled. Click here for a link to the NDSU 4-H calendar which shows the statewide list of cancelled and rescheduled 4-H events.