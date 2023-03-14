BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — March is Nutrition Awareness Month, and it’s the perfect time to learn more about healthy eating.

Creating healthy eating habits can help bring balance to our bodies and daily life. Good food can help your digestive system, boost your cognitive skills, and heal certain illnesses.

To help further this idea, the Bismarck Senior Center is offering classes for everyone to learn more about good nutrition. These classes are free and open to the public, and allow you to begin understanding and implementing healthy eating habits.

“We’ll talk about some of the key points of adding nutrition in and using all the herbs and spices that we have sitting around — as well as how to incorporate them more into when we’re cooking,” explained the Owner of Bismarck-based group Harmony, who is also hosting the session, Jessica Weisz.

Learning the importance of what’s on our food labels can also play a key part in a balanced diet. There are also alternative options for food when it comes to shopping for ourselves.

“We’ll go through helping you choose healthier options, all of those other different things,” stated Weisz. “I think it just kind of overall helps you feel a little bit better when you’re eating what you’re actually needing to eat.”

To sign up for the classes and learn how to have healthy eating habits, you can get ahold of Lori at the Bismarck-Burleigh Senior Center.