Officers offer free Valentine’s Day cards featuring their most famous K9s

We are one day away from Valentine’s day, and if you are still looking for a Valentine’s day card for your loved one, a local Sheriff’s office has something to keep you out of the dog house.

The Morton County Sheriff’s office is offering free, printable Valentine’s day cards featuring their most famous K9s.

K9s Gabber and Mako are the faces of the Sheriff’s Department’s first-ever Valentine’s cards.

The adorable cards say things like “I paw-sitively adore you,” and “I will woof you furr-ever.”

Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says they hope the card will help build relationships with the community.



He says, “It’s a good positive thing for the community between the sheriff’s office and the kids. And we really want the kids to know that we are there for their safety and want to do everything we can. This is just a part to get that much closer and let them know we are here for their safety and we are their friends.”

The Morton County PIO, Maxine Herr, was the brains behind the clever idea.

You can download and print the cards online by CLICKING HERE.