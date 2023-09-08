BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A local high school teacher came into the studio today to talk about a difficult topic that hits her at a professional and personal level: suicide. Emily Schmid was kind enough to share her experiences, and to discuss how people can find a way to talk about what’s causing them to have those kinds of thoughts.

Schmid wants people to be aware of an event aimed at helping raise awareness for people, and to let others know they’re not alone and that people do care. It’s called the Out Of Darkness Walk.