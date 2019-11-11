Parents rave about N.D. Raising a Reader literacy program

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This school year North Dakota schools offered a free reading program. It not only gets kids to start reading at a young age but it creates a special bond between parents and their children.

Research shows if a child isn’t reading properly by the time they are in third grade they have a significantly lower chance of ever catching up.

That’s where Raising a Reader comes in. Every Monday for 25 weeks, children ages 0-5 years-old will go into elementary school libraries with their parents. They will get a bag of books for the week in hopes to get them excited to start reading and provide quality bonding time.

Brian Alderin is one of the 15 regulars that go to Fort Lincoln Elementary School every Monday to get new books for his kids. While he didn’t start reading young he wanted to make sure his kids did.

“Right before bed we read about 3 to 4 books and we let Bennett pick them and then we’ll read them and then he will repeat after us what we say,” says Alderin. “And then he will show Brekken the pictures and tell him what’s on the pictures.”

For Jacey Wanner and her daughter Delia, they say Raising a Reader has given them the opportunity to read anytime without limitations.

“We usually start our day with a book or two. We love reading books with breakfast time and then before bed is a great time of course,” says Wanner. “She also loves to read books while we are potty training. So we read books while we are sitting on the toilet.”

While it’s only been a few months since they’ve participated in the program, Jacey says she’s already seeing a lot of improvements.

“She’s starting to do – where she’s saying the first part of the sentence and then she will finish it and especially with our Raising a Reader books,” says Wanner.

Fort Lincoln Elementary teacher, Jaydin Underwood, says she can definitely see a difference in her students who start reading at an early level.

“As a first-grade teacher, I can recognize gaps in reading and I think this program will really allow kids to come in knowing vocabulary and knowing how to read a book and how to work with sentences and just overall an amazing program to get kids started for the overall love of reading,” says Underwood.

Mandan Public Schools have around 220 families registered for the program right now and parents, teachers, and children all say they are absolutely loving it.

Mandan Public School’s Literacy Coordinator Vonda Dahl says, “The idea is within a condensed amount of time, 25 weeks, they are exposed to 75 to 100 different books and most parents don’t have that kind of library in their home. The other thing is they are coming into the local elementary school to get those books so its fun for the kids to become acquainted with their local elementary school before they start kindergarten.”

You can still sign up for Raising a Reader and it is available in Mandan, Bismarck, and Minot. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Veterans Day One Minute Forecast 11/11"

Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Low Wind Chills All Day"

Raising a Reader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising a Reader"

Love Without Fear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Love Without Fear"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-10"

Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans' Voices: Shirley Olgeirson"

Vet Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vet Blankets"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

Medical Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Equipment"

WDA Swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Swimming"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Veterans at Bison game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans at Bison game"

Noodles & Company

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noodles & Company"

Defrosting Windshields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Defrosting Windshields"

Cheerleading Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheerleading Story"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-9"

Connor's Wish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Wish"

Garage Sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garage Sale"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge