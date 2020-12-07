Pharmacies prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine in Bismarck

The COVID-19 vaccine is making it’s way to North Dakota. Honestly, it’s been a mad dash to get a vaccine ready, but there are still steps to take in order to prepare here in the Capital City.

KX News spoke to the Supervisor of the Sanford Hospital Pharmacy to learn more.

Greg Fritz the Sanford Pharmacy Supervisor says, “We’ve been preparing for months actually. As soon as we found out that the vaccine was gonna be available sometime before the end of the year, I think way back in August, we started getting groups together to talk about acquisition, distribution, administration, and recording of those vaccines. And also trying to come up with priorities for who gets the vaccine first.”

With direction from the federal government and the state, phase one goes to the essential health care workers that are working with COVID patients, then phase two to patients in long term care

facilities like nursing homes.

Greg says, “The vaccine might be limited at first so it might take some time to get through those phases. But after that, it will roll out to more of the general public.”

Health care workers at hospitals like Sanford get first priority for vaccination, but not all workers may receive one right away. It depends on the supply the state receives. And hospital workers won’t be penalized if they choose not to vaccinate.

Greg says, “There is no mandate from the federal government to take it and we’re not mandating

it here at our work. It’s not to say that some employers may mandate it down the line but we are not at this point.”

Vaccine or not, all workers will continue to wear the proper PPE at Sanford after it’s distributed.

So when will they start?

Greg says, “The state has put the order in for us and we’re expecting it optimistically within the next few weeks…at least before the end of the year.”

This is new territory for pharmacies, specifically when it comes to storing Pfizer vaccine, the first one that will arrive at Sanford, which requires ultra-cold freezers.

Greg says, “We have an ultra-cold freezer in our pharmacy right now. It’s got a CO2 tank back up in case there’s a failure. We also have an emergency generator to help with any issues we might have with the freezer because we surely want to be good stewards of that vaccine. We don’t want to waste any because of equipment failure.”

It’s a large stand-up freezer set at 75 degrees below centigrade to keep the Pfizer vaccine cold enough for optimal storage. They will even check the vaccine every 15 minutes to track the temperature.

Greg says, “Once you take it out of the ultracold and you keep it either under regular frozen or refrigerated it is only good for five days. And once it’s taken out of the refrigerator and diluted, we have six hours to give it.”

Greg says the Moderna vaccine that will be coming later will be stored at 20 below centigrade. As of right now, they don’t know the expiration dates of the vaccines.

He said their biggest challenge will be getting those ultra-cold freezers to the rural hospitals since they are so rare. So they will have a lot of planning to get the vaccine out to them in a timely fashion.