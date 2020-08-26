Pole Fitness: A workout that improves mind, body, and soul

When you think of working out pole fitness is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. One local woman says its something more people in our area should consider.

Krista Schafer is the owner of Jez-Mir-Izing and is trying to change the stigma on this atypical workout.

Schafer started the business five years ago. It’s a fitness center in Bismarck focusing on Reiki, holistic health, and pole fitness.

While people might consider pole fitness to be “sexual,” Schafer tells KX News there’s way more to it than meets the eye.. and it’s gotten her through some of the toughest times of her life.

“You want to have confidence you want to feel good and have fun and that’s the whole point of life.”

For 11 years now, Krista Schafer has been a holistic coach, Reiki practitioner, and pole fitness instructor. Experiencing extreme mental and emotional trauma at a young age life’s been a roller coaster for her.

“Through the journeys of your life, you learn to be flexible and move–and move with the times of life,” says Schafer.

She admits this kind of exercise may raise some eyebrows, but it’s helped her become more flexible– physically and mentally.

“Like the world just disappears– the world just doesn’t exist,” says Schafer. “Every issue out there. Every problem out there. If I had a personal problem it’s gone.”

This type of workout is challenging when your first start out. Schafer says it does get easier but not until you try it out for yourself.

“Clearly I’m passionate about it. But second of all, it keeps me challenged,” Schafer says. “It keeps me wanting to learn more as well as it has helped me reach out of my comfort zone. AHHHH I have duck bumps.”

While she knows she won’t change everyone’s mind about this workout, Schafer says this type of exercise ought to be seen from the fitness point of view.

“That’s where I have learned after starting my business in Bismarck and Mandan to help change that paradigm because its actually helping your heart, body, and mind feel loved.”

This is the only pole fitness studio in the Bismarck-Mandan area and she serves people from all across the western part of the state. Luckily she is still able to have classes and follows all CDC guidelines.

Reporter Aaron Fields even tried out himself.

For more information, click here.