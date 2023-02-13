MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Grit in Minot is now expanding in more than just sports.

Prairie Grit will be working together with the Family YMCA to find more ways to assist the community. The new expansion will bring a lot of new benefits to help families connect with each other.

“We added the use of a spider cage here this allows us to use budgies and pulley system to really target tricky muscles work on that dynamic balance, coordination, and muscle strength,” said Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Prairie Grit, Kaari Pieper.

Adding two new gyms will allow more universal exercise units and more opportunities for movement, and sensory input.

While working with the YMCA, Prairie Grit has the opportunity to help provide quality service to all kids, especially those with physical and learning disabilities.

“A lot of what we do here For speech therapy is working on those communication skills, helping kids understand and use language including feeding disorders and the YMCA Is a great place to work and develop those skills,” said Speech Therapist Alexis Hanson.

Prairie Grit is focusing on younger kids too, to help find ways to improve their lives in more ways than one

“And then a lot of those social groups getting kids in the real-life environment and creating those social experiences for them,” said Hanson.

Prairie Grit wants to provide more therapy opportunities for the kids, but also have fun at the same time.

This will help both the kids and their families navigate their therapy journeys.

Because to a kid, changing the face of therapy can mean all the difference.