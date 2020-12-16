Professional musician brings a New York state of mind to North Dakota

From New York City to North Dakota, one man is bringing his talents and skills to the music world here in our state. KX News spoke to the musician who’s hitting a positive note on the pandemic scale.

The pandemic has certainly brought many things and recently it’s brought bright city lights in the form of Jason Thoms.

For the last 13 years, Jason Thoms has been living in New York City. He had just finished up a job at Concordia College in New York early this year when the pandemic hit.

Jason says, “All of the professional singing, all the professional conducting side things I did in New York were all shut down.”

That meant no work for thousands including Jason. So the search for a new job began.

Jason says, “Bismarck State College was one place looking for a director and I applied and I thought well if I were to move to North Dakota I probably could still make some music.”

And that’s what’s happened. Since he moved here in August, he caught the attention of the music director of the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra who heard about him from friends.

Beverly says, “Even prior to his coming to Bismarck, they had written to me about him and just how amazing he is, amazing person, amazing musician, and encouraging me to meet up with him when he got to Bismarck.”

Jason says it’s his “New York State of Mind” that’s keeping him going. So he gathered some local musicians and put a group together.

Jason adds, “It’s a great group of just 8 singers, but everybody is a music teacher or a music major. And they’re doing just a beautiful job.”

But due COVID, he says the art of Choral music almost stopped because of the danger of

being a super spreader.

Jason explains, “So I thought by starting a radio show with prairie public radio that focuses on North Dakota choirs and one of my dreams is to go out to some of the class B schools and record their choirs and put their singing on the radio.”

His experience has led him to many places. From singing at Carnegie Hall in New York to being nominated for a Grammy this year. And more recently, producing the Messiah with a choir team virtually from Connecticut.

All of this while advocating for mental health. Jason says his wife died by suicide in January.

Jason says, “Everyone’s experienced 2020 in a different way you know. I know a lot of folks who’ve lost people this year to COVID or to a variety of other things. It’s just something that kind of happens.”

But one of the things he’s worked hard at is being a part of a community that talks about mental health.

Jason says, “We’ve been very honest and open from the very beginning with my wife’s issues with mental illness. It’s not easy but it’s definitely something that’s not supposed to be hidden.”

Despite losing his wife, Jason is pushing forward with a positive attitude and inspiring many along the way.

Beverly says, “Knowing his story and the loss of his wife, and the magnitude of that loss on top of seeing how much he’s giving to others is just extra inspirational. And so I think to have someone like Jason who is so bravely telling his story is important and it’s so courageous.”

For Jason music is not only life, but it’s sprinkled with community, excellence, and service to others.

Here are few performances coming up: Dakota Pro Musica – Christmas Concert – December 19 at 5:00 MT at Queen of Peace in Dickinson. Danbury Concert Chorus – Virtual Messiah performance – December 20 at 2:00 CST on danburymusiccentre.org

You can also learn more about Jason by clicking his website here.