Push-Ups Linked To Heart Disease

There’s one way for men to predict their heart health– getting down and pushing up.

A new study finds that men who can perform at least 40 push-ups in one attempt are much less likely to suffer from heart disease within the next 10 years.

The authors found that middle-aged men who can do 40 in a single attempt have a 96 percent reduced risk of developing the potentially deadly condition, compared to those who can complete no more than 10 push-up.

Researchers from the Harvard’s School of Public Health say their report is the first to show how push-up capacity is linked to heart disease.