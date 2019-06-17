Raising North Dakota: Donating Human Milk Made Easy

Just one ounce of human milk a day can help to save the life of a premature baby.

The process of donating milk to these babies, however, has not been easy…until now.

In this week’s Raising North Dakota…

Sanford Children’s North Clinic in Bismarck will soon be accepting breast milk donations.

This is in an effort to help premature babies who need this vital, life-saving nourishment.

Preemies are at a greater risk of health problems, such as serious intestinal or blood infections.

Breastmilk helps to prevent those infections and helps a premature baby’s brain grow and mature properly.



Now some new mothers are not able to provide their baby with breastmilk, while other mothers have an abundance and wish to donate to babies in need.



There are a number of nursing mothers in our region who have been shipping their excess milk to the Mother’s Milk Bank in Denver, Colorado.



But now there is a Milk Donation and Outreach Center right here in our region.

(Sanford Leading Lactation Counselor) “Now those mothers can just bring it here and we will just send it for them, and in the future, of course, anybody can start at this point and bring their milk here. They feel helping those babies in the NICU, and helping those others mother’s that can’t continue their supply, just giving that boost to those babies, is just warming their hearts just helping those babies out.”

The Milk Donation and Outreach Center at Sanford Children’s North Clinic in Bismarck is the second of it’s kind in the state.

The process to donate is simple:

Contact Mother’s Milk Bank in Denver, CO at 303-869-1888, or visit their website here.

You will be asked to answer a questionnaire, have your blood screened and get a health consent form signed by your physician, as well as your baby’s physician, to confirm that you have enough milk for your own baby in order to donate.

Once this process is complete and you are approved, you are free to donate.

Whether it is freshly expressed, refrigerated, or frozen, you simply bring your milk to the Milk Donation and Outreach Center at Sanford Children’s North Clinic, and within approx 24-48 hours it will be shipped to Mother’s Milk Bank in Denver, Colorado where the milk is processed and distributed to wherever it is needed.

