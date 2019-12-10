Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

We are just days away from Christmas, and if you’re like me, you’re still looking for gift ideas for your kids.
In this week’s Raising North Dakota, we’re talking about the hottest toys that are flying off the shelves.
From Elsa’s enchanted ice vanity… to hatching dragons…
The toy insider’s Laurie Schacht tells us what’s topping every kid’s list this holiday season.
Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider says, “One of the biggest trends is actually a continuing trend. And that is those secret reveals are big business.”
The Blume is one of those secret reveals, with 30 hidden treasures… there’s a lot to choose from.
The latest re-hatchable Hatchimal… The Lalacorn grows to 32 inches and has different sensors and over 250 different responses and sounds.
Then there’s Rizmo, which transforms through a series of stages…
And the song that you can’t get out of your head – baby shark, there’s now baby shark puppets, fingerlings, and a ride-on.
And youtube star Ryan continues to put out new toys with the Super Surprise Safe and Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest.
Now talking about all of these toys, sometimes parents aren’t sure what THEY should get their kids, versus what Santa Claus brings the kids.
Well, I’m going to the man himself to find out – and I’ll tell you what he has to say in next week’s Raising North Dakota.