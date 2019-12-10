Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We are just days away from Christmas, and if you’re like me, you’re still looking for gift ideas for your kids.

In this week’s Raising North Dakota, we’re talking about the hottest toys that are flying off the shelves.

From Elsa’s enchanted ice vanity… to hatching dragons…
The toy insider’s Laurie Schacht tells us what’s topping every kid’s list this holiday season.

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider says, “One of the biggest trends is actually a continuing trend. And that is those secret reveals are big business.”

The Blume is one of those secret reveals, with 30 hidden treasures… there’s a lot to choose from.
The latest re-hatchable Hatchimal… The Lalacorn grows to 32 inches and has different sensors and over 250 different responses and sounds.

Then there’s Rizmo, which transforms through a series of stages…
And the song that you can’t get out of your head – baby shark, there’s now baby shark puppets, fingerlings, and a ride-on.

And youtube star Ryan continues to put out new toys with the Super Surprise Safe and Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest.

Now talking about all of these toys, sometimes parents aren’t sure what THEY should get their kids, versus what Santa Claus brings the kids.
Well, I’m going to the man himself to find out – and I’ll tell you what he has to say in next week’s Raising North Dakota.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"

Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast"

Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19"

Dickinson Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Wrestling"

REFUGEE MEETING

Thumbnail for the video titled "REFUGEE MEETING"

Highway Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Patrol"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9"

Shoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppers"

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge