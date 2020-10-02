Raising North Dakota: Staying positive and supporting our teachers

Distance, hybrid, or face-to-face, no matter how you look at it the start of the 2020 school year has been anything but easy.



All of the challenges we are facing can lead to a lot of negativity, but in this week’s Raising North Dakota, Alysia Huck shares with us and how parents can redirect the conversation and uplift those working hard to educate our kids.

Since March, school administrators, teachers, and staff have been working tirelessly to find ways to meet the needs of students.



Teachers have been innovative over the past several months, developing curriculum and teaching in ways we never imagined.

A 2nd-grade teacher at Grimsrud Elementary, Tania Schroeder says, “It’s like my first year teaching all over again like I’m brand new!”

Schroeder has been teaching for 20 years.



She is also a mother of two, and she knows how challenging this school year had been for not only educators but students, parents, and caregivers.

“As a parent with my own daughters in school, we have the same thing,” explains Schroeder. “I’m here all day and if they need help it’s when I go home at 4:30-5 is when I have to help them as well.”

All of the challenges brought on by the coronavirus have led to a lot of negativity.

“This isn’t going to be forever,” says Schroeder. “So right now if we can just think about the positive and how to switch around our wording and what we think, really we’re teaching our kids right now how to be resilient, how to problem solve, and some of those skills are going to help them so much in the future.”

Local mom Betsy Debertin says she feels it’s especially important for adults to remain positive around our kids.

Mom and president of Miller Elementary PTO says, “I think our kid’s attitudes very much reflect what our attitudes are as adults. We want our kids to know we are excited about their possibilities for learning this year.”

And Schroeder says our kids are resilient.

Schroeder says, “Sometimes we don’t give our students credit for how easily they can adapt and how driven they are to be here at school and be with their friends.”

And as a mom, and the president of a local parent-teacher-organization, Debertin says it’s that much more important to support our teachers.

“I want them to feel encouraged in taking on this incredibly big task and give them grace when mistakes are made because that is who my child is spending hours of their day with,” says Debertin. “So I want that person to feel good about their work.”

And the most important advice from both moms ….

“Again on a positive note is the sense of community that we’re building and showing the kids how we’re all in this together and helping each other out,” says Schroeder.

While Mrs. Schroeder was very excited to have all the kids back this week, she said there were a number of positives that came out of the hybrid learning.



The smaller groups enabled them to build relationships sooner and to also identify challenges sooner.