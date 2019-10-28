Raising North Dakota: Cybersecurity and kids, a national epidemic

Parents, you’ll want to listen up…



Cybersecurity is now being called a national epidemic when it comes to our kids, who are being taken advantage of and sometimes abused in the virtual world.



More than six thousand new apps are being released daily, according to recent statistics, and that can make it difficult for parents to protect their children.



In this week’s Raising North Dakota…



Michael Esparza visited with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find out what they are doing to combat the issue.

With just a few clicks … Your child can be in more danger than you ever thought.

“Our children are at risk,” says Ryan Kennedy, FBI agent.

Ryan Kennedy is an agent at the federal bureau of investigation he says he sees online children exportation cases daily…

“The child has an app on their phone that allows them to communicate anonymously with a third party that might want to abuse them,” explains Kennedy.

Last year tech companies reported over 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused …. a number that has doubled since the year prior … So why is this happening?

“Lawful access,” says Kennedy. “Some of these apps and some of these programs are heavily highly encrypted and we’ve noticed that some of these predators have been moving towards these applications.”

Apps like facebook messenger, Snapchat and storage services like DropBox are allowing online predators into your home and directly in front of your children.

“Unfortunately since they are encrypted we can’t as law enforcement get access to that data with an authorized search warrant from a judge,” explains Kennedy.

And since F-B-I agents are blocked …This leaves predators free to hunt.

“There are predators out there who are constantly seeking new ways to exploit digital media to victimize our children,” says Kennedy,

“So this is a real risk that parents need to be aware of.”

This is why the F-B-I is urging parents to be more vigilant when it comes to what their children are doing online.

“As a parent, we have to start having conversations early on with our kids about what they can and should be doing with digital technology,” says Kennedy.

A virtual world in need of parental protection … So to stream a safer environment for the most innocent.

There are many apps available to safely monitor your child’s activity.

The FBI also recommends downloading the Child ID app to help if your child suddenly disappears.



You can find more information and get the app by clicking here.