Recovery Reinvented 2019 with First Lady Kathryn Burgum

First Lady Kathryn Burgum joins Good Day Dakota to talk about the third annual Recovery Reinvented.

Recovery Reinvented is a series of innovative practices and initiatives to eliminate the shame and stigma of addiction in North Dakota.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum discusses her connections to the program and how it all started.

All are welcome to attend Recovery Reinvented 2019. It will take place Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

