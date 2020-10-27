Recovery Reinvented goes digital this year, reaching people worldwide

The fourth annual Recovery Reinvented is taking place this week and the people behind this event are literally having to reinvent it. KX News met up with the First Lady of North Dakota to learn more about the event this year.

The pandemic has changed a lot of things and Recovery Reinvented is one of them. The recovery conference, focused on eliminating the shame and stigma of addiction, is going digital.

“Well COVID has been interesting on a lot of levels. It’s very difficult but maybe some silver linings too. For me, I’ve used it as an opportunity to re-evaluate priorities, focus on some things I’ve been sort of putting off for a while, doing more research. And I’m so grateful for this role. I know people that I can reach out to who know more about things than I do. They can help me find more support,” said First Lady of ND Kathryn Burgum.

She says, “We are reinventing this event. It’s gone virtual. But it will be live and with speakers and not pre-recorded. We have the opportunity to reach a lot more people. We’ve got over 1600 people registered so far from around the world.

The First Lady notes, “It’s more important than ever to do this event because of the pandemic. There’s a lot of stigma around the disease of addiction and mental health. Stigma isolates people. The pandemic is isolating. People are less connected. Doug and I are so grateful to host this event.”

For information on how to register go here.