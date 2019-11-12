Recovery Reinvented hits record number of attendees

The 3rd Annual Recovery Reinvented event is happening today and KX News is proud to be a sponsor of it.

Recovery Reinvented is an all-day event happening at the Bismarck Event Center. It will feature local and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery.

By empowering communities to take action, creating recovery-friendly workplace environments, and eliminating the stigma surrounding addiction, they hope to help those fighting it.

First Lady Kathryn Burgum is the reason behind it all and started it because she herself struggled with addiction and has seen how many people’s lives are affected in North Dakota.

Burgum says during the last legislative session they were able to get lawmakers to put aside the most money ever for recovery programs, whether that be in schools or in communities throughout the state.

KX spoke with the Managing Director of Recovery Reinvented, Jenny Olson, to see what to expect this year.