Rugby high school senior shares frustration through ‘Friends’ themed tees

Taylor Nelson is a high school senior from Rugby. Upset about the pandemic stealing her senior year, she designed a T-shirt playing off the “Friends” theme.

Taylor used the T-shirt to share her message of frustration and support with other seniors who are going through the same disappointments.

She also took the opportunity to learn the business her mother runs by designing, producing, managing online sales, and marketing her product.

Her mother, owner of Wild Minds Studio in Rugby, says Taylor’s experience is teaching the high school senior valuable lessons while filling up some extra time connecting with fellow seniors across the state.