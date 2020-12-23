Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Mandan creates Community connection for Native Americans

As the pandemic continues, one nonprofit in Mandan is doing all they can to keep their community connected.

Many have felt isolated and honestly long for connection right now. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this specific nonprofit has stepped up to bridge the gap.

Sacred Pipe Resource Center in Mandan is a nonprofit that helps Native American people in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas and their focus right now is a connection.

KX News met up with the director of the organization to learn more.

Cheryl Kary, the director of Sacred Pipe Resource Center says, “A lot of what I try to do is help us partner and reach out with organizations and individuals that want to help.”

They do this by practicing their value of generosity: helping individuals and families with everyday needs like gas, food, and clothing.

Cheryl says, “At the beginning of the pandemic we put out a survey of the native population and we said what’s your biggest need.”

And it’s no surprise, it was the mental health aspect of being isolated and not being able to connect with family.

So they received a grant to do a drive through pow wow. More recently, they’ve hosted holiday events like food drives, winter solstice, and Santa shops for teenagers too.

Moria Crow Eagle says she’s been volunteering with the organization for a few years now.

Moria says, “We started in November or October for the vote to help natives know to get them to realize that they can vote.”

Whether it’s helping the Native American Community transition into new employment or helping individuals get their ID’s and birth certificates, Cheryl says they don’t have to do it alone.

Moria says, “My hope is that the Native American community sees that they can come here and that they’re welcomed. We’re here to help them build and grow.”

For more information on Sacred Pipe Resource Center go here.