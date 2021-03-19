Saddle Up! The PRCA Rodeo is back in Bismarck

PRCA Rodeo is back in town this weekend.

There are days of preparation for an event like this to take place and for one local cowboy, there is no offseason.

The name Wally Mosbrucker is known in the rodeo world; he’s been in it for years.

Mosbrucker, promoter and stock contractor of the event says, “I’ve been in rodeo my whole life. My dad started back in the 60s as a pickup man and started stock contracting in 1978 and we’ve been growing ever since.”

His stock is taking over the event center this weekend.

Mosbrucker adds, “We supply all the bulls and horses and timed event cattle that will be here this weekend.”

With over 20 years living the rodeo life, he enjoys seeing the fruit of his labor.

Wally says, “We raised most of our horses and just to see them grow up and perform well. We won bareback horse in the national finals in Las Vegas before and when you get to that level and your animals do well it makes you proud.”

He says the pandemic did through a wrench in things. Having to navigate mandates in each state due to the pandemic has been a challenge.

Wally says, “We weren’t even sure we were gonna do the rodeo this year until two months ago.

So it’s been a hectic two months.”

There’s no such thing as an off season in rodeo.

There will be close to 300 contestants from 14 states at the PCRA championship this weekend at the Bismarck Event Center.

For more information on tickets to the rodeo go here.