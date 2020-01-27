Safe Kids Minot reaches thousands in its first year

Keeping kids safe – that’s the number one goal for a world-wide safety coalition that works to prevent child injury in 30 countries – including the U.S. and right here in North Dakota.
The local Safe Kids coalition recently celebrated it’s one year anniversary in Minot.
Its motto is ‘keeping kids safe at home, at play, and on the way.’
But how do they do that? Through education.
Safe Kids Coordinator, Amber Emerson said through community outreach, Safe Kids Minot has directly visited with and educated more than 2,000 kids and adults, and an estimated 5,000 people if you consider the kids she’s taught that then go home to share the useful information with their parents.
The coalition covers a wide variety of safety tip topics, including medication, sports, water, winter, fire, and falls to name a few. In fact, falling is the number one preventable injury for children, and Emerson says preventing just one fall goes a long way.
“If we can prevent those injuries or teach one kid don’t sprint to the playground when it’s icy and walk a little bit slower and prevent that fall, concussion, broken arm, things like that, it’s very important.”
Safe Kids was actually established back in 1988 by a trauma surgeon who wanted to reduce the number of kids he saw in the operating room from preventable injury, which is the goal on a local level, too.
Safe Kids Minot brings education seminars or activities to kids and adults at school, work, or public events like the North Dakota State Fair.
If you’d like a safety class held, or to learn more information about the Safe Kids coalition in your area, click here.
Safe Kids Minot also partners with the Minot Fire Department and First District Health Unit and North Dakota Highway Patrol to reach as many people as possible. For example, the four groups started a Car Seat Coalition to provide more car seat checks and education to parents and caregivers.