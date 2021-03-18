Sanford Health employees get major surprise for hard work during pandemic

Good Day Dakota

Sanford surprised some of its employees with a trip of a lifetime as well as created a program for leaders on staff.

Maria Owen is an ICU nurse who worked in the COVID unit since the pandemic began. She’s one of the 20 medical staff out of 48,000 employees chosen to be ambassadors for Sanford Health because of how she stepped up this past year.

Owen says, “It was very much a surprise to me. I got to go to Nashville and meet a bunch of other really amazing people and get schmoozed.”

She adds, “It was probably one of the worst years of my life, to be honest with you.”

And that’s why Sanford surprised these 20 employees from across the U.S. with a special trip. Along with the trip came another surprise from a major country band.

Kimber Severson, the chief marketing officer at Sanford Health says, “We decided to have a song written for Sanford Health employees for all that they’ve been through and Lady A said that they wanted to meet some of our people. They wanted inspiration for this song.”

Even with the new role as an ambassador, Owen says not much will change.

She explains, “I still come to work. I still do as much as I can for the people that I’m caring for and just trying to be the best co-worker I can be. It just makes things a little more fun I would say.”

Owen says it’s a team effort and she wishes all her co-workers could have gone on the trip because they deserve it too.

This is the first year of the ambassador program and Sanford says it will continue into the future. They are not sure they’ll have a song written for them each time, though.

