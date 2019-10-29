Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac of Mandan honors Veterans with Annual Veterans Feed

Good Day Dakota
Posted: / Updated:

Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac of Mandan is hosting its 9th annual Veterans Feed event on November 7th at the Bismarck Mandan Elks Lodge.

The Veterans Feed serves a complimentary turkey dinner to those who served or are serving our country. The meals are served at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, and 12:30 pm.

The event was put together to show appreciation for veterans, active duty and guard reserves, police, EMS, and firefighters. Some form of service ID or proof is required to attend the event.

This year, their goal is to hit 10,000 meals.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets can be found at the following locations: Quality Inn, Aaction Movers, Valley Sports & Marine Inc., Wells Fargo, and Northwest Contracting.

