Simple act of kindness spreads Christmas cheer

Good Day Dakota

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday was World Kindness Day, but acts of kindness keep many of us going no matter what day it is.

That was especially true earlier this week for a Minot military family.

Beth Jarnegan and her kids took a routine trip to Walmart when a simple act of kindness and compassion happened just in the nick of time.

The Jarnegan family was displaced from their house on Minot Air Force Base after it flooded back in September.

Having just moved, they came to Walmart for storage containers, when 6-year-old MJ saw a toy he really wanted.

“It’s been an expensive two months,” Jarnegan said. “So I’m like, ‘we can’t just keep buying five dollars here, five dollars there. So I told him we’ll just put it on our list for Santa and see if he takes care of it.”

Little did they know, one of Santa’s elves, also known as Sheryl Sornenson, a complete stranger to them, was nearby.

Jarnegan recalled, “Sheryl peeked her head around the corner and was like, ‘do you believe in Santa?’ And we were all just like, where’s this going?'”

She handed MJ a wad of one dollar bills, noticed Jarnegan’s other kids, and swapped it for a 10.

“Even though it was 10 dollars, even if it was a dollar, it still would’ve meant a lot,” said Jarnegan. “That’s her money and she just did it out of the kindness of her heart and we told the kids that’s how Santa works.”

It’s only fitting that it’s the holiday season, and MJ, Evelynn, and Rosalie have been watching The Grinch lately.

That day at Walmart, the message from the movie was proven to be true.

“It’s not about what we get for Christmas, it’s how we make people feel, it’s the good things that we do for other people, not expecting anything in return, just to live for others more than ourselves and it’ll come back around.”

Jarnegan shared the sweet story on Facebook and many people commented things like, ‘that sounds like Sheryl,’ and I tried to find her but unfortunately was not able to reach her.

However, more than 800 people have liked the post on various Facebook pages and are praising her for the simple and selfless act of kindness.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Sterile Processing Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sterile Processing Unit"

Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Partly sunny and much warmer"

Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Olympic gold medalist shares journey to sobriety"

Unlicensed daycare injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unlicensed daycare injury"

Swimming & Diving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swimming & Diving"

Sydney_Dollinger

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sydney_Dollinger"

Beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah"

Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Fire Hydrant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Hydrant"

DAPL

Thumbnail for the video titled "DAPL"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

World Kindness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Kindness Day"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Garrison Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Police"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/13"

How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Lake Sakakawea Can Create Its Own Weather"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/13"

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with slightly cooler temps"

Holiday Book Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Book Drive"

Region Volleyball 11.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region Volleyball 11.12.19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge