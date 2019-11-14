Simple act of kindness spreads Christmas cheer

Wednesday was World Kindness Day, but acts of kindness keep many of us going no matter what day it is.



That was especially true earlier this week for a Minot military family.



Beth Jarnegan and her kids took a routine trip to Walmart when a simple act of kindness and compassion happened just in the nick of time.



The Jarnegan family was displaced from their house on Minot Air Force Base after it flooded back in September.



Having just moved, they came to Walmart for storage containers, when 6-year-old MJ saw a toy he really wanted.



“It’s been an expensive two months,” Jarnegan said. “So I’m like, ‘we can’t just keep buying five dollars here, five dollars there. So I told him we’ll just put it on our list for Santa and see if he takes care of it.”



Little did they know, one of Santa’s elves, also known as Sheryl Sornenson, a complete stranger to them, was nearby.



Jarnegan recalled, “Sheryl peeked her head around the corner and was like, ‘do you believe in Santa?’ And we were all just like, where’s this going?'”



She handed MJ a wad of one dollar bills, noticed Jarnegan’s other kids, and swapped it for a 10.



“Even though it was 10 dollars, even if it was a dollar, it still would’ve meant a lot,” said Jarnegan. “That’s her money and she just did it out of the kindness of her heart and we told the kids that’s how Santa works.”



It’s only fitting that it’s the holiday season, and MJ, Evelynn, and Rosalie have been watching The Grinch lately.



That day at Walmart, the message from the movie was proven to be true.



“It’s not about what we get for Christmas, it’s how we make people feel, it’s the good things that we do for other people, not expecting anything in return, just to live for others more than ourselves and it’ll come back around.”



Jarnegan shared the sweet story on Facebook and many people commented things like, ‘that sounds like Sheryl,’ and I tried to find her but unfortunately was not able to reach her.



However, more than 800 people have liked the post on various Facebook pages and are praising her for the simple and selfless act of kindness.