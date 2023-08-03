“The world would be a better place if there were more people like him,” said Autum Eisenbraun, administrative assistant, United Church of Christ,

A sentiment echoed by many who know Dewey Reinert, the mail carrier who is bound to put a smile on your face.

“Service is in our name, the U.S. Postal Service,” said Dewey Reinert, city letter carrier, Bismarck. “I always try to provide service with a smile and it makes a big difference.”

And as Autum Eisenbraun shares, it makes a big difference in her day.

“He is the highlight of my day,” Eisenbraun shared. “Every day he comes in, he’s friendly, he’s knowledgeable and he always takes time to have a short conversation even if he’s in a hurry. He’s sweet man.”

Dewey has been a city letter carrier for 29-years.

He delivers mail on foot, and takes the love of walking to a whole new level on his 13 mile-a-day route the equavalent of a marathon every two days!

“I’ve had opportunities to take driving routes, but I prefer walking,” Dewey shared. “I tell people I have the best job in the world because I get paid to exercise. And to me that’s, that’s great.”

Not only does he love to walk and interact with people, but he loves everything nature.

From squirrels and deer, to spiders and creepy crawly critters, to all four seasons in North Dakota, he loves it all.

“There’s never a dull moment, you never know if it’s going to rain or snow or what’s going to happen,” Dewey said, “and it’s it’s always a little bit more challenging when the weather is extremely hot or extremely cold. But you just dress properly for it and then you’re good to go.”

Dewey is also known to go the extra mile when it comes to looking out for others.

“Sometimes I’ll notice that people forgot to put a stamp on their envelopes, and I always carry a couple of dozen stamps with me,” said Dewey. “I’ll just put one on there from my stash and make sure that that letter goes out that day. And sometimes there’s people, especially the elderly people, they might not be able to drive or they go to the post office. So I will sell them stamps on my mail route to save them a trip and they really appreciate that.”

In turn, others are always looking out for Dewey.

“A lot of people are very generous on my route too,” Dewey said. “They’ll offer me water there’s a lot of people even have coolers on their porch set set out for me specifically and other delivery drivers to take water from the coolers. So that is definitely a great benefit of the job where people are looking out for you.”

Dewey is so well known that he has become a part of the neighborhood, receiving invites to birthdays, weddings and backyard barbecues, and one couple even named their poodle after him.

“It’s just so wonderful that they take me in like that, where I feel like this is my second family. So I plan on staying on this route until I retire,” Dewey shared.

And rest assured, Dewey will always have a pep in his step and put a smile on your face, because that is simply who he is … which is why Dewey Reinert is Someone You Should Know.